GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Amit Shah calls off meeting with Eshwarappa after he reaches Delhi

Eshwarappa terms this as an indication by BJP high command that he should go ahead with his decision to contest against veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivmogga

April 03, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Eshwarappa

K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit:

In a curious development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had invited BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa to Delhi for consultations, called off the conciliatory meeting after the latter arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night. 

This has provided a new twist to the ongoing episode of rebellion in the Karnataka unit of the BJP as Mr. Eshwarappa termed the cancellation of the meeting by Mr. Shah as an indication from the BJP high command that he should go ahead with his decision to take on veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga. 

“I received a call from Mr. Shah on Tuesday morning when he arrived in Bengaluru during which he invited me to Delhi to discuss in person the reasons for my rebellion. But after coming to Delhi, I got a call from his office stating that he is not available to meet me,” Mr. Eshwarappa told mediapersons in Delhi. 

“This means that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah want me to contest and defeat Mr. Raghavendra to teach a lesson to Mr. Yediyurappa who is practising politics of dynasty,” maintained Mr. Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of rebellion against the former Chief Minister after his son K.E. Kanthesh was denied party ticket to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who had abided by the party central leadership’s direction to desist from contesting the Assembly election in 2023, was hopeful that the party would reward him by giving the ticket to his son. Blaming Mr. Yediyurappa for his son missing out on the party ticket, he has declared that he would contest against Mr. Raghavendra in Shivamogga. 

“I am returning to Shivamogga with the blessings of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to contest against Mr. Yediyurappa’s son. I will win the polls and strengthen Mr. Modi’s hands,” Mr. Eshwarappa remarked. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.