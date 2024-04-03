Amit Shah calls off meeting with Eshwarappa after he reaches Delhi

April 03, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

In a curious development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had invited BJP rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa to Delhi for consultations, called off the conciliatory meeting after the latter arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night.

This has provided a new twist to the ongoing episode of rebellion in the Karnataka unit of the BJP as Mr. Eshwarappa termed the cancellation of the meeting by Mr. Shah as an indication from the BJP high command that he should go ahead with his decision to take on veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in the Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga.

“I received a call from Mr. Shah on Tuesday morning when he arrived in Bengaluru during which he invited me to Delhi to discuss in person the reasons for my rebellion. But after coming to Delhi, I got a call from his office stating that he is not available to meet me,” Mr. Eshwarappa told mediapersons in Delhi.

“This means that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah want me to contest and defeat Mr. Raghavendra to teach a lesson to Mr. Yediyurappa who is practising politics of dynasty,” maintained Mr. Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of rebellion against the former Chief Minister after his son K.E. Kanthesh was denied party ticket to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who had abided by the party central leadership’s direction to desist from contesting the Assembly election in 2023, was hopeful that the party would reward him by giving the ticket to his son. Blaming Mr. Yediyurappa for his son missing out on the party ticket, he has declared that he would contest against Mr. Raghavendra in Shivamogga.

“I am returning to Shivamogga with the blessings of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to contest against Mr. Yediyurappa’s son. I will win the polls and strengthen Mr. Modi’s hands,” Mr. Eshwarappa remarked.