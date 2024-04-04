Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hopes dynasty politics in the BJP will end with Eshwarappa’s Delhi visit

April 04, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA for Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said he hoped the visit of K.S. Eshwarappa to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah becomes fruitful and will end dynasty politics in the party.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi during a party workers’ meeting ahead of the BJP candidate Kota Shrinivas Poojary filing his nomination papers, Mr. Yatnal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stated that the party would not accept dynasty politics, corruption and adjustment politics. The high command would decide whom to make the State President, he said, adding there was hope that the desires of the common party worker would get fulfilled.

Targeting the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Yatnal said the latter has no moral right to talk about the castes among Hindus as he was opposed to Hindutva and Hindu thoughts. Sensing trouble for his post, Mr. Siddaramaiah was soliciting votes through emotional blackmail, he said.

Asking whether a common worker was given the Congress ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Yatnal said only the kins of Ministers were fielded by the party. If the Congress wins Bengaluru Rural defeating cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, it would be the misfortune for the nation, he said.