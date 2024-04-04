GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hopes dynasty politics in the BJP will end with Eshwarappa’s Delhi visit

April 04, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal,  Vijayapura MLA, speaking at a public meeting in Udupi on Wednesday,

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal,  Vijayapura MLA, speaking at a public meeting in Udupi on Wednesday, | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR  

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MLA for Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said he hoped the visit of K.S. Eshwarappa to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah becomes fruitful and will end dynasty politics in the party.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi during a party workers’ meeting ahead of the BJP candidate Kota Shrinivas Poojary filing his nomination papers, Mr. Yatnal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already stated that the party would not accept dynasty politics, corruption and adjustment politics. The high command would decide whom to make the State President, he said, adding there was hope that the desires of the common party worker would get fulfilled.

Targeting the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Yatnal said the latter has no moral right to talk about the castes among Hindus as he was opposed to Hindutva and Hindu thoughts. Sensing trouble for his post, Mr. Siddaramaiah was soliciting votes through emotional blackmail, he said.

Asking whether a common worker was given the Congress ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Yatnal said only the kins of Ministers were fielded by the party. If the Congress wins Bengaluru Rural defeating cardiologist C.N. Manjunath, it would be the misfortune for the nation, he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.