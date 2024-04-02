GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins campaign in Karnataka by alleging power tussle between CM and Deputy CM

They are not bothered about people of Karnataka amidst their power tussle, and are trying to politicise drought compensation issue, says Union Home Minister

April 02, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses ‘Shakti Kendra’ (a collective of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses ‘Shakti Kendra’ (a collective of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024.

 

Building up tempo for the BJP’s poll battle for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of neglecting the interests of the State due to their power tussle, and trying to politicise the issue of drought assistance from the Centre.

“In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy trying to save his chair while Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is busy trying to snatch the chair from the CM. The tussle is being witnessed on a daily basis. The Congress government is neither bothered about development of the State nor protecting the interests of people,” Mr. Shah alleged while addressing a convention of representatives from BJP’s Shakti Kendras (cluster of booths) from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru North, South, Central, Rural and Chikkaballapura, at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on April 2. 

Expressing concern over the State being gripped by drought, Mr. Shah accused the Congress government of delaying the process of sending the memorandum to the Centre for drought assistance by three months. In an obvious reference to the fact that the model code of conduct has kicked in due to polls, he said the issue related to drought assistance is now before the Election Commission. But the Congress government is politicising the drought assistance issue, he alleged. 

The Union Home Minister gave his version with respect to the Congress government’s charge that the Centre had discriminated in devolution of taxes and funds to Karnataka. “Karnataka had received only ₹1,42,000 crore during the 10-year rule of UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. But in the last 10 years, we have given ₹4,91,000 crore to Karnataka, which is three-fold more than that given by the UPA government. In addition, ₹25,000 crore has been given for development of national highways, ₹12,000 crore for development of airports,” he said. 

Claiming credit for development of Bengaluru, he said, “If there is anyone who took up the development of Bengaluru city, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” 

In all, Karnataka accounted for 3.5 crore beneficiaries of various Central schemes, he claimed. 

Accusing the previous UPA regime (2004-14) at the Centre of large-scale corruption to the tune of ₹12 lakh crore, he said, in Karnataka, corruption meant nothing to Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D. K. Shivakumar. 

Asserting that the BJP would make a clean sweep of all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Mr. Shah declared that the BJP-JD(S) combine will not allow the ruling Congress to open its account in Karnataka in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka for electing 17 BJP MPs with 43% vote share in 2014, and 25 MPs with 51% vote share in 2019, he appealed to them to ensure that the party wins all the 28 Lok Sabha seats with a vote share of 60% this time.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.