BSY family members threatening seers, alleges Eshwarappa

March 28, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has decided to contest as an Independent candidate, said that members of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s family were threatening seers and party workers, who extended him support.

Speaking to presspersons after inaugurating his election office at his residence in the city on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said Yediyurappa and his sons had been misleading the public by stating that he (Eshwarappa) would backtrack and support the official BJP candidate. “They have been calling the seers I met to seek their blessings. Seers have shared their pain with me. I would not have gone to meet them if I knew that they (the seers) would face such a situation,” he said.

He also said that Yediyurappa and his sons had been luring the supporters by promising opportunities to contest the corporation elections. “Yediyurappa makes false promises. He does not fulfil his promises, he alleged. Further, he reiterated that he would not change his decision. Even if Narendra Modi called him to convince him, he would not backtrack.

Hopeful

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra had denied the allegations of threatening anyone. “The relationship between his family members and Eshwarappa had not gone to that extent. I am still hopeful that he will change his decision and support the official candidate of the party,” he said.

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

