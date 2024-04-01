Lok Sabha election: Some BJP rebels fall in line ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru

April 01, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP State unit is looking forward to the visit of its key strategist Amit Shah to Bengaluru on Tuesday, to provide a final touch to the party’s strategies as it hopes that his visit would help strengthen its poll preparations.

The party is confident that Mr. Shah’s visit will help ensure better co-ordination with its coalition partner, the JD(S), as he is presiding over a meeting of a co-ordination committee of allies, besides taking part in a joint roadshow in Channapatna along with the JD(S) top leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Ahead of his visit, the party leaders were busy with the task of setting the house in order as top State leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, held a series of parleys with disappointed ticket aspirants to douse any dissidence in the last few days.

Chandrappa and son fall in line

Their efforts paid results as Holalkere MLA Chandrappa and his son Raghuchandan, who were upset over the party giving ticket to Govind Karjol in Chitradurga by ignoring the candidature of the latter, met Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Monday and announced that they would work for the success of the party in the constituency. The father-son duo had earlier threatened to raise a banner of revolt against the party for bringing an “outsider” as the candidate to Chitradurga. However, the party leadership managed to convince them to shun dissidence.

However, senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa is the only rebel who has remained stubborn as he has refused to change his decision to contest against the party’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga.