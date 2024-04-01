GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha election: Some BJP rebels fall in line ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru

Coalition partner expecting him to give finishing touch to poll strategies

April 01, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: ANI

 

The BJP State unit is looking forward to the visit of its key strategist Amit Shah to Bengaluru on Tuesday, to provide a final touch to the party’s strategies as it hopes that his visit would help strengthen its poll preparations. 

The party is confident that Mr. Shah’s visit will help ensure better co-ordination with its coalition partner, the JD(S), as he is presiding over a meeting of a co-ordination committee of allies, besides taking part in a joint roadshow in Channapatna along with the JD(S) top leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. 

Ahead of his visit, the party leaders were busy with the task of setting the house in order as top State leaders, including B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, held a series of parleys with disappointed ticket aspirants to douse any dissidence in the last few days. 

Chandrappa and son fall in line 

Their efforts paid results as Holalkere MLA Chandrappa and his son Raghuchandan, who were upset over the party giving ticket to Govind Karjol in Chitradurga by ignoring the candidature of the latter, met Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Monday and announced that they would work for the success of the party in the constituency. The father-son duo had earlier threatened to raise a banner of revolt against the party for bringing an “outsider” as the candidate to Chitradurga. However, the party leadership managed to convince them to shun dissidence. 

However, senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa is the only rebel who has remained stubborn as he has refused to change his decision to contest against the party’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / bengaluru / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.