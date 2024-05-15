GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Many feel bail to Kejriwal was special treatment: Amit Shah

Mr. Shah also asked the judges who pronounced the interim bail judgement to check if the order was being “used or misused.”

Updated - May 16, 2024 07:46 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 09:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during an election campaign supporting BJP candidate for Serampore constituency Advocate Kabir Shankar Bose ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Chanditala in Hooghly on May 15.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated during an election campaign supporting BJP candidate for Serampore constituency Advocate Kabir Shankar Bose ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Chanditala in Hooghly on May 15. | Photo Credit: ANI

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has said there is a general feeling that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment. The judgement was not a routine judicial order, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader added in a conversation with the media.

“Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law; I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe this was special treatment,” said Mr. Shah.

Contempt of the SC

He attacked the AAP supremo’s comments in an election rally, where he said that “if you vote for jhaadu (the AAP’s symbol), it will ensure I do not return to jail.” Mr. Shah said this was “clear contempt of the Supreme Court.”

Mr. Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody for 50 days after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, was granted interim bail by the SC until June 1. This allows him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Shah also asked the judges who pronounced the interim bail judgement to check if the order was being “used or misused.”

About the AAP and Congress’ position in the polls, the Home Minister said, “Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is dealing with another issue (alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by the CM’s aide); let him clear that up, then let’s see what happens.”

Tihar under AAP

He dismissed claims by AAP leaders that the central government had been monitoring Kejriwal in jail with cameras. He said the Tihar jail is under the jurisdiction of the AAP Delhi government.

“They lie all the time. The jail administration is with the Delhi government, it’s with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry,” Mr. Shah said. He told the media that Kejriwal’s comments should not be taken too seriously, AAP is contesting only 22 seats.

On Mr. Kejriwal’s prediction that the BJP would change leadership within a few months of the 2024 election results Amit Shah said PM Modi will remain the leader till 2029 and beyond. “I want to make it clear again: Modiji will remain until 2029. And Kejriwal ji, there is no good news for you. Even after 2029, Modiji is our leader. We will contest elections under his leadership,” Mr. Shah said.

Voting for Delhi’s seven seats is scheduled to be held on May 25. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are fighting the elections in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.