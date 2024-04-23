Railways to operate election special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, Kundapura

April 23, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Railways will operate special trains from Bengaluru to Mangaluru and Kundapura on the eve of the elections to cater to the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06553 will depart from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, at 6 p.m. on April 25 to reach Mangaluru Central at 10 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06554 will depart Mangaluru Central at noon on April 26 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3 a.m. the next day.

The train will halt at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, VadaKara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, and Kasaragod stations in both directions. It will have one 2-tier AC, four 3-tier AC, eight sleeper, four general second and two luugage cum brake van coaches.

Yeshvantpur-Kundapura Special

Train No.06547 Yeshwantpur-Kundapura Special will leave Yeshwantpur at 11.20 p.m. on April 25 to reach Kundapura at 10.45 a.m. the next day. It will halt at Nelamangala, Kunigal, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantawala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, and Barkur stations.

Train No. 06548 will depart Kundapura at 11.20 a.m. on April 26 to reach yeshvantpur at 9.50 p.m. the same day via Barkur, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal, Mangaluru Jn., Bantawala, Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Kunigal stations. The train will have total 22 coaches.