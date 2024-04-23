Congress will win 24 LS seats in Karnataka, says Manjunath Bhandary quoting an internal survey

April 23, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

MLC and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Manjunath Bhandary said on Tuesday that the Congress was destined to win 24 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The INDIA bloc, Mr. Bhandary said, will also win a good number of seats across the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Bhandary said an internal survey conducted by the Congress has predicted victory in at least 24 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress had polled 43% votes in the Assembly elections and won 135 seats thereby leading in at least 18 Lok Sabha seats.

Added to this, over 1.7 lakh families that have got benefits of the Congress guarantees are expected to vote for the party. Thus, the Congress is expected to gain at least 15% additional votes. With all these, the party would definitely win 24 seats, the MLC said.

Mr. Bhandary said the elections were the fight between life and emotions. The Congress has always been working for the life of people in India while the BJP has been playing with people’s emotions to make political gains.

He noted that the BJP had promised to bring to book the alleged culprits of the coal scam if voted to power in 2014 within 60 months; it has also promised to bring back the black money stashed abroad. Even after 120 months, the BJP was unable to fulfil both these promises. While the BJP played the national security card through the Pulwama attack ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was playing the Ram temple card ahead of the 2024 elections to exploit emotions of the voters, Mr. Bhandary alleged.

The BJP has become desperate, Mr. Bhandary said, and noted that despite 28 visits, 16 rallies, and 12 public meetings before the 2023 Assembly elections by Mr. Modi, the Congress won 135 seats. This time too, the BJP was seeking votes in the name of Mr. Modi and not in the name of the party or candidates.

For the first time, the country was witnessing LS polls spread over three months while they were conducted jut in 35 days when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. Resignation of an election commissioner ahead of the polls indicate dictatorial administration, Mr. Bhandary said.