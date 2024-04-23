Congress govt. in Karnataka is into appeasement politics even while maintaining law and order: Annamalai

April 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP K. Annamalai alleged here on Tuesday that the Congress government in Karnataka is into appeasement politics even while maintaining law and order.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Annamalai, who was a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, said: “There is no straight law and order maintenance in Karnataka.”

He was responding to a question on the reaction by the State government to the murder of a college student at Hubballi recently.

Mr. Annamalai said that the reaction of the Home Minister to the murder was not civilised. He said that the BJP responded to the incident in a humanitarian way.

Mr. Annamalai said the manifesto of the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had 295 elements. The Union government had fulfilled all of them, he claimed.

Mr. Annamalai conducted roadshows with Captain Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada constituency, at Kadaba and Puttur on the day.

He also conducted roadshows at Kundapura and Brahmavar and participated in a public meeting at Hebri in Udupi district.