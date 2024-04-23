GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress govt. in Karnataka is into appeasement politics even while maintaining law and order: Annamalai

Mr. Annamalai, who was a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, said: “There is no straight law and order maintenance in Karnataka.”

April 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai at a roadshow in Puttur on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai at a roadshow in Puttur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP K. Annamalai alleged here on Tuesday that the Congress government in Karnataka is into appeasement politics even while maintaining law and order.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Annamalai, who was a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, said: “There is no straight law and order maintenance in Karnataka.”

He was responding to a question on the reaction by the State government to the murder of a college student at Hubballi recently.

Mr. Annamalai said that the reaction of the Home Minister to the murder was not civilised. He said that the BJP responded to the incident in a humanitarian way.

Mr. Annamalai said the manifesto of the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had 295 elements. The Union government had fulfilled all of them, he claimed.

Mr. Annamalai conducted roadshows with Captain Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada constituency, at Kadaba and Puttur on the day.

He also conducted roadshows at Kundapura and Brahmavar and participated in a public meeting at Hebri in Udupi district.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.