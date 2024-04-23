Administration gears up for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections for Dakshina Kannada constituency on April 26

April 23, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections from Dakshina Kannada constituency with webcasting at 938, deploying central armed police forces personnel at 132, and posting micro observers at 200 polling stations out of 1,876 polling stations, besides other preparations.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan told reporters here on Tuesday that the 48-hour silence period starts from 6 p.m. of Wednesday from when public canvassing should end. Polling takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

As many as 171 polling stations have been identified as critical, including 38 in Belthangady, 21 in Moodbidri, 25 in Mangaluru City North, two in Mangaluru City South, 22 in Mangaluru (Ullal), 7 in Bantwal, 18 in Puttur, and 38 in Sullia Assembly constituencies.

Mobile phones prohibited

Mobile phones or cordless phones are prohibited inside polling stations except for on-duty polling officers while safe deposit arrangements are made outside the stations.

However, voters are advised to keep them in their vehicles or at home, Mr. Muhilan said.

Voter Information Slips have been distributed to 17,72,641 voters out of a total of 18,18,127 in the constituency till date. The slips however are not mandatory, but help the polling staff to easily identify the voter in the list, he said, adding voters can bring any of the 12 declared identity proofs.

Additional EVMs

As many as 2,334 ballot units and 458 in reserve, 2,359 control units and 483 in reserve, 2,484 VVPAT units and 608 in reserve have been arranged to facilitate the voting.

Vehicles transporting these units have been fitted with GPS for safety. Sector officers will travel with reserve units in notified vehicles fitted with GPS to replace any unit/s that malfunction before the polling process commences, Mr. Muhilan said.

Arrangements for one each health worker and drinking water have been made in each polling station to beat the heat, while 28 ambulances will be kept ready across the constituency.

Election Duty Certificates have been issued to 9,900 personnel who are voters within the constituency and are deputed for poll duty. They will cast votes in the polling stations where they are deputed though they are not the voters in that particular station, Mr. Muhilan said.

The constituency has 40 Sakhi stations managed by women personnel at the rate of five per Assembly constituency, eight each managed by differently-abled persons and youth and eight each mission-based and traditional polling stations. In all, 11,255 personnel will be deployed for polling duty.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and others were present.