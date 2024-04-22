Modi has let a flame of hate against Muslims, says M. Veerappa Moily

April 22, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments over the Congress talking about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community, the former Congress Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said on Monday that Mr. Modi has let a “flame of hate” against about 20 crore Muslims in the country.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Moily said: “It is dangerous that a Prime Minister who should have preserved peace in a country is spreading racial hatred. Such a statement is made only by an autocrat.”

Mr. Moily said that racial hatred resulted the destruction of a country and individuals who spread it. The Prime Minister’s statement is not good for the country.

“Mr. Modi has said so out of desperation as he cannot win the Lok Sabha elections by any gimmick this time. He could win the elections in 2014 by making unnecessary allegations against the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. In 2019 he incited the feelings of nationalism among people in the name of surgical strike. No such gimmicks will work this time. He is speaking whatever comes to his mind out of desperation,” Mr. Moily said.

He said that people in the country are getting disgusted over democracy. Hence four lakh people boycotted elections in Nagaland. People’s outburst against the Union government will explode in this elections.

Criticising the government for taking 60 days to conduct the current Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Moily said that the government might take a year to implement ‘one country one election’ concept.

“It is not easy to conduct one election. It requires administrative reforms and amendment to the Constitution,” he said.

The Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivaraja Kumar was present.