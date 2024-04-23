Constructing a new Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway line, a film city, a Sainik school are among nine visions of BJP for Dakshina Kannada

April 23, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Constructing a new railway line between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, establishing a film city, organising mentorship programmes for aspiring entrepreneurs, establishing a Sainik school, and promoting a vibrant start-up ecosystem are among the nine major visions of the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency Captain Brijesh Chowta.

K. Annamalai, president, Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, released the task sheet (or manifesto) titled ‘Navayuga Navapatha’ of Capt. Chowta for Dakshina Kannada here on Tuesday.

The candidate listed the visions under nine categories: infrastructure and connectivity, industry and investment, start-up and entrepreneurship, tourism, nari shakti, culture and heritage, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, youth and connect, and coastal development and security.

Calling the manifesto as the task sheet, Capt. Chowta said that his priority is also to ensure that there was an all-weather connectivity road between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The task sheet said that global companies across sectors will be invited to base their research and development centres in the constituency. Small and medium scale enterprises will be given a boost. Efforts will be made to set up clusters in the food processing, textile, fisheries and marine products sector. Possibilities of sea weed cultivation will be explored.

Mooting a ‘Back to Ooru’ (back in native place) initiative Capt. Chowta said that an effort will be made to bring back to Dakshina Kannada such people who have successfully established businesses across the country in the last a few decades. “This is aimed at encouraging them to set up businesses in Dakshina Kannada and generate employment opportunities for the rural youth.”

Mentorship programmes will be organised for aspiring entrepreneurs through successful industry leaders who will handhold young minds to turn their ideas into plan of action and mentor them to set up business in the region.

Capt. Chowta said that basic infrastructure facilities in all beaches will be developed and adventure sports will be promoted. Efforts will be made to promote temple tourism, folk and food tourism, ecological tourism that can generate both investment and employment opportunities while preserving the local social and cultural ecosystems.

He said that a Tulu Nadu Heritage Experience Centre and a traditional medicine centre named after Deyi Baideti to preserve and promote traditional medicinal knowledge systems of the region will be set up.

The task sheet said that efforts to upgrade the College of Fisheries in Mangaluru as a university will be made.

Speaking on the occasion Capt. Chowta said that the ongoing highway projects in the constituency will be completed on priority.