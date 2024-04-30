GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tejashwi accuses BJP of protecting Prajwal Revanna, letting him ‘escape’

RJD leader questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Karnataka sex scandal involving the Hassan MP from JD(S)

April 30, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of protecting Janata Dal’s (Secular) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is embroiled in the Karnataka sexual harassment case. Videos, allegedly recorded by the MP, had been doing rounds in Hassan ahead of the election.

Attacking the JD(S), which is the BJP’s ally in Karnataka, Mr. Yadav said the BJP provided a safe passage to Mr. Revanna to escape to Germany. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue saying Mr. Modi remained silent on the Manipur violence and protest by women wrestlers against alleged sexual abuse.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna ‘scandal’ | For embattled JD(S), allegation makes the divide in family stark

“Our 2,500 sisters were exploited in Karnataka. Who is the one responsible for it, the alliance partner of the BJP. We came to know that he has escaped to Germany now,” Mr. Yadav said at Patna airport.

The JD(S) has suspended Mr. Revanna from the party. The Hassan MP is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the nephew of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Lashing out at the BJP, Mr. Yadav said, “The Prime Minister gave the slogan ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ and he was campaigning for the same party two to three days back. What is going on? Why is the Prime Minister and Amit Shah not speaking anything over the issue? The slogan has now become Balatkari ko Bachao, Balatkari ko Bhagao (save the rapist, free the rapist).”

Mr. Yadav responded to a statement by Mr. Shah who said the INDIA bloc will have to share the post of the Prime Minister among allies if it came to power. “It means the BJP has accepted defeat and we are going to form the government,” Mr. Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha released the party’s theme song for the Lok Sabha election titled ‘Apna Tejashwi’. The song talks about the developmental work carried out in 17 months when Mr. Yadav was the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Karnataka / Rashtriya Janata Dal / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.