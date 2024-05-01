GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How could Modi even ask for votes for Prajwal Revanna, asks Asad

Revanna sexually exploited vulnerable women: Owaisi

May 01, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - Hyderabad

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter knew about Janata Dal (S) leader Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in an alleged sexual harassment case, and yet went ahead to ask votes for him.

At a public meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Owaisi said that Mr. Revanna did not deserve to be called human. He sexually exploited several vulnerable women, he said.

“The shocking thing is that Mr. Modi knew that he [Revanna] was doing such dirty deeds and despite, sought votes for him. It is not a question of [the women being] Hindu or Muslim. They are daughters of Hindus and Muslims. PM, you have intelligence agencies, RAW and everything else at your disposal. You knew everything. You knew that he is dirty, and not worth calling human. Yet, you asked votes for him,” Mr. Owaisi said.

He also mocked PM’s naari shakti slogan and reiteratedthat the Gujarat government had ordered remission to those who raped Bilkis Bano. “Mr. Modi says that he is a brother of Muslim women. Nakko re baba, tere jaisa bhai nai chahiye humaaku (Please! We do not need a brother like you),” he said.

