Amit Shah terms Muslim quota in Telangana as “unconstitutional”

April 24, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has termed the reservation given to Muslims in Telangana in education and employment, and in the implementation of welfare schemes such as double-bedroom houses as “unconstitutional” and warned that it would be withdrawn once Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms government in the State.

“BJP government in the State will scrap all such unconstitutional reservations if voted to power in the next Assembly elections,” Mr. Shah said addressing a public meeting organised in the name of ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ at Chevella in Rangareddy district on Sunday. He appealed to the people to bless the BJP to root out the corrupt Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule in the State and said the BJP would ensure that “Mahalaxmi descended on Telangana by sitting on the lotus”.

Accusing the BRS of giving its steering to Majlis (AIMIM), the BJP bigwig said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was following Asaduddin Owaisi’s agenda and not celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day fearing backlash from Mr. Owaisi and Muslims. Once voted to power, BJP would celebrate Liberation Day on a grand scale officially in Parade Ground every year as the party does not fear Majlis unlike KCR.

Training his guns on “KCR’s corrupt family rule” Mr. Shah said people had now realised how large-scale corruption in welfare and development schemes was harming their future. He alleged that the BRS government was misusing the projects as ATMs (automatic teller machines) at the cost of people.

“He (KCR) is dreaming of become the Prime Minister unaware that people are ready to oust him in Telangana itself. Changing his party’s name from TRS to BRS won’t catapult him to the national level and keep him in the PM’s seat,” Mr. Shah observed and said that Prime Minister’s seat was not vacant and Narendra Modi would be re-elected with complete majority.

Stating that any leader or party harming people with their corruption will not be spared, the Union Home Minister said they would be put behind bars by instituting an inquiry. He sought to know why KCR did not speak on the TSPSC and SSC paper leaks and whom he was trying to shield. He demanded that the State government order a probe with a sitting High Court judge into the issue as it pertained to the future of lakhs of unemployed youth.

Further, the Union Minister alleged that the BRS government was not allowing percolation of funds and schemes given by the Centre and doing injustice to people. People and youth of Telangana were ready to teach a fitting lesson to BRS and KCR in the next elections. Stating that the Modi government was doing a lot for Telangana’s development, he said total transfer of funds by the Centre to the State in the form of tax devolution, grants-in-aid and centrally aided schemes was ₹30,000 crore in 2014-15 but it had gone up to ₹1.2 lakh crore in 2022-23.

“If voted to power in Telangana, BJP would add 25% funds to the contribution made by the State and give it back for its development,” Mr. Shah assured.