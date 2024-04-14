In Chalakudy, LDF and UDF caution against Modi’s third term; BJP highlights Centre’s ‘achievements’

April 14, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - CHALAKUDY

A handful of people at a tea stall in the sleepy village of Bharaniparambu along the Mookkanoor-Ezhattumugham Road in Angamaly is busy debating the outcome of the Lok Sabha election over hot tea and crunchy pazhampori (banana fritters).

It is around 7.30 a.m. and the crowd slowly expands as the discussion heats up. Roji M. John, Congress MLA representing Angamaly Assembly constituency, walks in to take a final look at the arrangements made along the roadside to welcome Benny Behanan, the candidate of the United Democratic Front in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. The bursting of crackers marks the arrival of the incumbent MP along with K.C. Joseph, senior Congress leader.

In sparse words, the former Minister reminds the assembled that this election is crucial. “A return of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the centre will crush democracy and citizen’s rights “ he warns before handing over the mike to the candidate. “This election is also an opportunity for the electorate to oppose the breakdown of law and order and misrule of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala ‘‘, says Mr. Behanan as his motorcade moves to the next stop at Mookkanoor junction.

Despite the soaring mercury levels, a black tea without sugar is the preferred choice of C. Raveendranath, candidate of the Left Democratic Front, as he takes a short break from the hectic campaign at the Area Committee office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) located close to the bus station of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation in Perumbavoor.

C.B. Devadarshan, member of the party’s Ernakulam district secretariat, joins him to take stock of the whirlwind campaign tour across the constituency. “The erosion of federalism and secularism under the Modi rule has been a key focus area in my brief interactions with the people. A Nava (modern) Chalakudy is another key poll plank” says the former Minister for Education and three-time MLA as he attends a call on his mobile phone. “We are moving to the nearby municipal stadium where Chief Minister Pinarayi is addressing a public programme as part of the campaign,” he says amidst the greetings offered by the party workers.

Nearly nine kilometres away from Perumbavoor, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party are trying their best to beat the sweltering heat by having tea at a vegetarian restaurant along the Kalady-Malayttoor Road. As the waiters take orders for crispy masala dosa and chana bhatura, the motorcade of K.A Unnikrishnan, candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, enters the compound. A woman party worker welcomes him with a shawl. “The response from the voters has been enthusiastic as they are eloquent about the performance of the NDA government at the centre. We are also highlighting the need to step up road and other infrastructure in the constituency,” he says.