In Idukki, all three fronts promise solution to human-wildlife conflicts

April 12, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 08:41 am IST - IDUKKI

In the sweltering heat, Kootharppallil Babu, a differently abled man, is waiting patiently at his quiet village of Valiapara, near Kumily, to garland Dean Kuriakose, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. Despite the campaign vehicle arriving nearly two hours behind schedule, Mr. Babu has no complaints. “Only Congress can save the country,” he declares confidently.

The issue that takes centre stage in the electioneering here is the frequent incursions by wild animals in human habitations. At a gathering at Aram Mile, near Kumily, Mr. Kuriakose conveys to the audience the perils posed by wild animal attacks in the hilly district.

“I will actively address this and other issues plaguing the district. The State government keeps enacting laws, disrupting the lives of the people. The electorate will respond to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) through their votes,” says Mr. Kuriakose.

LDF candidate Joice George is quite confident about victory. “I will not sit quietly in Parliament,” declares Mr. George, prompting cheers from his party workers and local residents at Vellaramkunnu. The candidate is greeted with loud music and firecrackers. “Without amending the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, we cannot resolve the human-animal conflicts in the district. If elected, I will strive for the Act’s amendment,” says Mr. George.

“The people of Idukki are grappling with numerous issues, and it’s imperative that their voices are heard in Parliament. I spoke for them during my tenure from 2014 to 2019,” he adds.

LDF leaders are also pinning hopes on the high number of Kerala Congress (M) supporters in Idukki. “With the inclusion of Kerala Congress (M) in the LDF coalition, farmers who are traditionally Kerala Congress will now rally behind us, which will bolster Mr. George’s chances,” states an LDF leader.

However, the Congress is dismissive of this claim. “Genuine Kerala Congress supporters remain loyal to the Congress ideology. They cannot vote for the CPI(M) party symbol,” says a senior Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha Vishwanathan, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) member representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, maintains an active presence in the constituency through roadshows and visits to cluster houses of plantation workers.

“The State government has failed to utilise the funds allocated by the Central government to address human-wildlife conflicts. A comprehensive project with a clear vision is necessary to tackle these issues. Alongside resolving human-animal conflicts, we must ensure adequate food supply for wild animals in the forest,” says Ms. Vishwanathan.

“The living conditions of plantation workers are deplorable. While the Central government has introduced various schemes to address their concerns, those eligible are yet to benefit from them,” she adds.