As it happened | Kerala Lok Sabha results 2019: highlights till 3 pm

A total of 76.82% of 2.61 crore voters on April 23 exercised their franchise to elect 20 Lok Sabha members from Kerala.

It is a do-or-die battle for both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Opposition Congress-headed UDF in most of the 20 Lok Sabha seats this time in the State, known for its decades-long bipolar politics.

The BJP-led NDA is posing a formidable challenge to the two traditional fronts in at least three constituencies — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur.

The saffron party is hoping to capitalise on the Sabarimala women entry issue and ensure the Lotus blooms this time from the State in the Lower House of Parliament.

Ramya Haridas gives LDF's biggest shock in Kerala

Ramya Haridas from Kunnamangalam in Kerala’s Kozhikode district conquered the hearts of Alathur people, delivering a big electoral upset for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

Ms. Ramya won the people’s heart the day she started campaigning in Alathur against the LDF’s incumbent P.K. Biju. Congressmen carried her on their shoulders, proudly proclaiming her as their “little sister”. She made a difference in the campaign by way of her affable approach and openly positive attitude.

Deadly blow to LDF, BJP in Kerala

The Lok Sabha election results have rendered a severe blow to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which was hoping to win an impressive tally, and dashed the hopes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that had claimed to open its account in the State.

The LDF was forced to be content with one seat, Alappuzha. The ruling coalition lost its traditional bastions such as Alathur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kasargod, Vadakara and Attingal. While the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) got one seat, the CPI drew a blank. Right from the launch of the campaign itself, the LDF had been expecting to retain at least three seats in the south, and sustain its unchallenged supremacy in north Kerala.

Trends as of 12 noon

According to data available as of 12 noon, the Indian National Congress is still leading in the state in 15 constituencies, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League with 2 constituencies. The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading only in one constituency so far.

The trends thus far are reflecting the exit polls prediction of the Indian National Congress winning around 15 seats in the state.

Has star power worked?

From our correspondent G. Krishnakumar

Kerala’s electorate seems to have dashed the political ambitions of stars-turned-politicians in this Lok Sabha election.

Actor-turned-politicians Innocent of the Left Democratic Front and Suresh Gopi of the National Democratic Alliance were trailing in Chalakudy and Thrissur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively according to the Election Commission’s data as on 12 noon on Thursday.

The Sabarimala effect

As the ruling Left Front is staring at the prospect of an unprecedented electoral rout in the State, a host of social issues including the Sabarimala issue and the anti-incumbency factor are believed to have played an important role in the debacle.

The BJP, which had sensed a “golden opportunity” in the Sabarimala issue following the Supreme Court order that permitted women to offer prayers at the hill shrine, had partially succeeded in playing the Hindu card in the State.

Though the campaign succeeded in consolidating the votes of a large number of caste Hindus including the NSS and a section of the backward caste communities against the State government and the CPI(M), the BJP could not propel any of its candidates to victory.

The Congress, which played its cards cleverly in the campaign, “with the faithful and temple worshippers” at the height of the Sabarimala protest, appears to have benefited from the social turmoil as indicated by the poll trends.

The second place

Except in Thiruvananthapuram, the Left Democratic Front is maintaining its second position in all other 19 segments when almost15% votes have been counted by 10 am. Regaining the first position in at least 8 seats will be a tough challenge for the front. But for the BJP pockets, the party could not make any significant gains in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta which the party has billed as winning seats.

The battle for Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor leads

The incumbent Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who defeated veteran BJP leader O. Rajagopal in 2014 general election is in high hopes this time too. He took to twitter early on May 23 to ask if the 'D' in D-Day will for deliverance or disappointment and despair'. He is currently leading in the constituency.

The BJP has put its best foot forward by fielding former State president Kummanam Rajasekharan, whose candidature was finalised at the behest of the RSS after he resigned as Governor of Mizoram. He is trailing Mr. Tharoor by a margin of over 3000 votes.

Trends as of 10 am

