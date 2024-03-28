GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Using graphic novel style to target voters in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Shantanu Gupta has brought out a graphic book listing out what he claims are ‘101 reasons’ to vote for Modi

March 28, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Author Shantanu Gupta has done some political and policy commentary using the medium of graphic novels. He has come out with a first-of-its-kind comic novel targeted at voters. The book titled ‘101 reasons, Why I Will Vote for Modi’ is published by Itihasa Academy, New Delhi.

Author Shantanu Gupta has done some political and policy commentary using the medium of graphic novels. He has come out with a first-of-its-kind comic novel targeted at voters. The book titled ‘101 reasons, Why I Will Vote for Modi’ is published by Itihasa Academy, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Usually, comic books and graphic novels are aimed for entertainment, fun and especially target children. But in the 2024 election season, it is being harnessed for a different purpose.

Author Shantanu Gupta has brought out a graphic novel targeted at voters. The book titled 101 reasons, Why I Will Vote for Modi is published by Itihasa Academy, New Delhi.

The book is designed as a conversation between a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the author. The author, in this mode, takes the reader to people in villages, towns, lanes and bylanes of India, and ends up listing what he calls ‘101 strong reasons’ to vote for Mr. Modi.

The book uses 10 different popular art styles, and talks about women, healthcare, agriculture, education, armed forces, foreign policy, economy, jobs, infrastructure and cultural fields.

Mr. Gupta claims to have collected most of his stories after ‘directly talking to the beneficiaries of different schemes’.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / politics

