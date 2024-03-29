GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSP names candidates for 17 Assembly, three LS seats in North Andhra

The names of three BSP Lok Sabha candidates and 17 of the 35 Assembly segments in the region, were announced on Thursday

March 29, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BSP State coordinator J Purnachandra Rao speaking at a meeting organised to announce the names of the party nominees for the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats from North Andhra, in Visakhapatnam. Photo: By Arrangement

BSP State coordinator J Purnachandra Rao speaking at a meeting organised to announce the names of the party nominees for the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats from North Andhra, in Visakhapatnam. Photo: By Arrangement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator and former DGP J. Purnachandra Rao said it is unfortunate that North Andhra region is dominated by people from other regions of the State.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao called upon people of other unrepresented castes to stand united and support local candidates to pave the way to overcome the political domination of outsiders in future elections. He said of the 35 Assembly seats in North Andhra, almost all were outsiders. These outsiders were not interested in the problems of the region and the issues like operationalisation of railway zone or preventing the privatisation of the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He alleged that the ruling YSRCP, the Opposition TDP and JSP had done nothing to stop the privatisation of VSP.

The names of three BSP Lok Sabha candidates and 17 of the 35 Assembly segments in the region, were announced on Thursday. Mr. Purnachandra said that all the candidates fielded by the BSP were locals.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Bahujan Samaj Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.