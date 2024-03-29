GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh, to respond to EC notice on ‘offensive’ remarks today

Following the EC notice on the Congress’ Supriya Shrinate and BJP’s Dilip Ghosh for their “insulting”, and “undignified” comments against actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee respectively, both the leaders are likely to respond to the poll body by the evening of Friday, March 29, 2024.

March 29, 2024 07:46 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A worker prepares kites featuring symbols of different political parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

A worker prepares kites featuring symbols of different political parties ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission had said the comments of Congress’s Supriya and BJP’s Ghosh, whose response to the poll body will be given by today, March 29, 2024, violated its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

In a separate development, senior poll officials said that not many electors are aware of their right to “refuse to vote” even after registering their identities before the presiding officer.

2024 General elections | These are the Lok Sabha constituencies, Assemblies going to polls in Phase 1

That right, which is separate from the provision to vote under NOTA, can be exercised under the ‘Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 Rule 49-O’, which elaborates the little-known option for electors to abstain from voting even after reaching the polling booth. While the NOTA (None Of The Above) option allows voters to express their lack of confidence in any of the candidates seeking mandate, the ‘refusal to vote’ option allows an elector to shun the poll process in its entirety.

“This is not a new introduction of rights. It has existed for some time. The electors, though, have very little idea about it. Most people are unaware of this option,” a senior official of the EC told PTI.

To read the updates regarding the polls from March 28, please find the link here.

The abstention from voting would, of course, play no role in affecting poll outcome and the candidate who secures the highest number of valid votes polled, irrespective of his winning margin, would be declared elected, he clarified.

Follow The Hindu for more updates on elections from across the country:

  • March 29, 2024 07:55
    Ahead of Odisha polls, ex-BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab joins BJP

    Six-time Lok Sabha member and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, former two-time Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Berhampur Sidhant Mohapatra and well-known litterateur of Santali language Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its party headquarters in New Delhi on March 28. Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:40
    Sena (UBT) firm on contesting Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reiterated his party’s determination to contest the Sangli Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, stating the importance of not inadvertently aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    This stance follows concerns expressed by their alliance partner, the Congress, regarding Sena (UBT)’s recent candidate announcement for Sangli and Mumbai South-Central constituencies. ​Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:39
    Last-minute entry of Choudhary Lal Singh to set up interesting contest in Udhampur

    The last-minute entry of Choudhary Lal Singh, who is being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), into the Congress has set the stage for a nip and tuck contest in the Udhampur seat in Jammu and Kashmir between him and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

    Firebrand Mr. Singh, a Dogra Rajput who founded the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) in 2018 to protect Jammu’s indigenous identity, has been a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Udhampur on Congress tickets in the past. ​Read more

  • March 29, 2024 07:33
    Poll officers can’t force electors who ‘refuse’ to vote at poll booths, says EC rule

    Statistics from the EC state that in the 2019 edition of general elections, 1,389 votes were ‘rejected due to other reasons (at polling station)’ across India.

    It could not be ascertained, though, whether all or a fraction of these votes were rejected for people exercising their rights under rule 49-O. ​Read more

