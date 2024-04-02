GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Was advised to either join BJP or face ED action: AAP’s Atishi

Atishi said that the BJP plans to break the AAP by sending all its leaders to jail

April 02, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 2, 2024.

Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi addresses a press conference at AAP Headquarters in New Delhi on April 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A person close to Delhi Minister Atishi said she should join BJP or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month, the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed on April 2.

Ms. Atishi, at a press conference in Delhi, further said that the BJP plans to break the AAP by sending all its leaders to jail.

“From the turnout at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, they have realised that the party will not break by arresting Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal.”

The senior Minister claimed that over the next two months, the ED will conduct raids on herself., Saurabah Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha, then summon them for questioning and then arrest them.

“We are not scared of the BJP... we are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal and the followers of Bhagat Singh. We will fight till the end to save our nation,” she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a city court.

The AAP has accused the BJP of wanting to impose President’s rule in Delhi by poaching its legislators and breaking the party. The AAP’s Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha claimed he was offered ₹25 crore to join the saffron party.

(With inputs from PTI)

