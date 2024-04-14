GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections LIVE updates | BJP to release poll manifesto today; Congress announces 16 more candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar

April 14, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Also read | BJP, RSS attacking tribal ideology, history, languages, says Rahul Gandhi in Bastar

Also read | Kukis, Meitis stand united on one point: It’s not right time for elections in Manipur

Track latest updates here:
  • April 13, 2024 21:47
    Congress leader Paresh Dhanani to run against BJP’s Parshottam Rupala

    Former Union Minister Srikant Kumar Jena who had recently returned to Congress will contest from Balasore in Odisha.

    Former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani has been fielded from Gujarat’s Rajkot against Union Minister Purshottam Rupala.

    After 22 years, Mr. Rupala and Mr. Dhanani are fighting against each other. In 2002, Mr. Dhanani had defeated Mr. Rupala from Amreli in the Assembly polls.

  • April 13, 2024 21:38
    Congress names 16 more candidates, fields Vikramaditya Singh against BJP’s Kangana Ranaut

    The Congress on April 13 announced a list of 16 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and fielded former Union minister Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

    The party also pitted Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh against BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the State’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the Congress’ Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

  • April 13, 2024 21:15
    PM Modi to address rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Pipariya

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

    PM Modi will address a gathering at around 11.45 a.m. in Pipariya town, the State BJP said.

  • April 13, 2024 21:14
    BJP to release its poll manifesto

    The BJP will release its manifesto - Sankalp Patra - for the Lok Sabha polls on April 14, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for ‘viksit Bharat’ expected to figure prominently in its election agenda.

    As the BJP government has fulfilled most of its core ideological promises, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the repeal of Article 370, all eyes will be on how the ruling party’s larger cultural and Hindutva agenda figures in the manifesto.

    Party sources said measures for the youth, women, farmers and the poor - four “castes” PM Modi has often spoken about - will be among the highlights of its poll pledges.

    - PTI

