BJP releases manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Lok Sabha elections 2024

April 14, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 14 released the election manifesto — ‘Sankalp Patra’ — for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people’s suggestions.

‘BJP manifesto gold standard in world politics’

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP has earned credibility among people by fulfilling its commitments, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees are seen as pure as 24-carat gold. Speaking at the release of the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’, Mr. Singh said the BJP’s manifesto is seen as gold standard in world politics.

He cited a host of development measures taken by the Central Government besides the enactment of women’s reservation law, repeal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple to assert that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises.

Govt’s achievements result of people’s mandate: Nadda

Earler, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday said the government’s achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women’s reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by people.

“The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate,” Nadda said at the function. He listed out construction of village roads, toilets, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty as some of the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)