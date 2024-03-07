GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land acquisition for bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad completed

The project was expected to begin by April 2020 and was completed by December 2023. Due to delays in acquiring land in Maharashtra, there is uncertainty on completion date for whole corridor

March 07, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Construction work at the Bandra Kurla Complex Station, a key component of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, in Mumbai, on February 23, 2024.

Construction work at the Bandra Kurla Complex Station, a key component of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, in Mumbai, on February 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The land acquisition for the bullet train connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad under National High Speed Rail Corridor has been completed. 

Physical construction activity has begun in elevated part of the bullet train corridor in Maharashtra. This section comprises a total 135 km from Shilphata near Mumbai till Zaroli village on Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary, a spokesperson from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said. 

This section is among the most complicated elevated part of the project comprising of six mountain tunnels, 36 crossings including 11 steel bridges and river bridges on Ulhas, Vaitarna and Jagani rivers. The steel bridges are special crossings on roads, railway and Dedicated Freight Corridor. 

Land acquisition for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is complete: NHSRCL

“Longest river bridge of 2.32 km of the bullet train project is in this section on Vaitarna river,” the spokesperson added. 

This section also includes three bullet train stations in Thane, Virar and Boisar. “All three stations come under Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and are considered suburbs of Mumbai. Thousands of people commute daily between these stations through various modes of transport like local trains, cars and city buses,” the spokesperson said. 

Currently cleaning and grubbing works are in progress for 78 kms and geotechnical investigation is under progress at the site which is 50% completed. 

“Open foundation constructed at 19 locations and is in progress at 42 locations,” the spokesperson further said.

The bullet train is expected to cut by half the time taken to travel the distance of 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Currently, it takes nearly six hours to travel the distance and it will be cut to three hours.

The project was expected to begin by April 2020 and was completed by December 2023. Due to delays in acquiring land in Maharashtra, there is uncertainty on completion date for whole corridor. The 352 km section through Gujarat will fully open in 2027. A section of 50 kms from Surat to Bilimora is expected to open in August 2026, according to estimates by Ministry of Railways. 

Related Topics

railway / transport / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.