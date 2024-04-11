Watch | Tamilisai Soundararajan: Quit Governor post to serve the people

April 11, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

BJP Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry to return to active politics, is confident of entering Parliament.

In a freewheeling interaction with journalists at The Hindu office in Chennai on April 5, the former BJP State president said she opposes the DMK’s ‘Dravidian Model’ of just giving “free bus rides” and ₹1,000 to women without empowering them.

Read the full interview: Dravidian mindset in Tamil Nadu is changing after death of Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas, Shiva Raj, Thamodharan B.

Production: Thamodharan B.