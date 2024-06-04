The ruling Congress in Karnataka has improved its tally by winning nine seats while the BJP and JD(S) combine emerged victorious in 19 constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 17 seats and the JD(S) secured victory in two constituencies.

Out of nine seats won by the Congress, five are in Kalyana Karnataka region. Interestingly, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s first term, the Congress won nine seats while the BJP won 17 and JD(S) two seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had won just one seat out of the total 28 in Karnataka. The BJP had swept the 2019 elections bagging 25 seats while an independent backed by the party also won. The JD(S), then in alliance with the Congress, won one seat.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results once again proved that Karnataka voters cast their votes differently in Assembly and parliamentary elections. The BJP, which was decimated in the Assembly elections in May 2023, won 17 Lok Sabha seats just one year later.

Regionwise break up

The BJP captured all four seats in Bengaluru and the coastal region of Karnataka. The dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysore region backed the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, but seems to have supported the BJP and JD(S) in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won only Hassan and Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok seats.

The biggest surprise is the defeat of D.K. Suresh, brother of KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in Bengaluru Rural constituency. Eminent cardiologist and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr. C.N. Manjunath of BJP defeated D.K. Suresh by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The defeat of the Congress in the Old Mysore region is considered as a major setback to Mr. Shivakumar who has been trying to become the leader of the Vokkaliga community.

Fate of former CMs

All three former chief ministers – H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) in Mandya constituency, Basavaraj Bommai of BJP in Haveri segment and Jagadish Shettar of BJP in Belagavi constituency — won.

Prajwal Revanna, who has been facing multiple sexual abuse cases in Hassan district, lost to Congress candidate Shreyas Patel. Mr Revanna has already been suspended by the JD(S).

JD(S), a regional outfit, joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023 and contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP, nominating candidates three constituencies. The party won two seats — Mandya and Kolar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani defeated Umesh Jadhav of the BJP in Gulbarga constituency.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) have been declared elected in Dharwad and Bangalore North Lok Sabha segments, respectively. Another Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba was defeated in Bidar by Sagar Khandre, son of Congress Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP was declared elected in Mysore, and party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra won in Shivamogga constituency.

Expelled BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa and film star Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivrajkumar of Congress were defeated by Mr. Raghavendra in Shivamogga.

The saffron party’s youth wing chief Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South). former Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Uttara Kannada) and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary (Udupi-Chikkamagaluru) were also declared winners.

Minister’s children who won

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s son Suni Bose (Chamarajanagar constituency), PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi (Chikkodi), and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s son Sagar Khandre (Bidar) won the elections.

In Davangere constituency, Veerashaiva-Lingayat strongman Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s daughter-in-law and Congress candidate Prabha Mallikarjun defeated Gayathri Siddeshwar of the BJP. Prabha Mallikarjun’s husband S.S. Mallikarjun is the Minister for Mines and Geology in the Siddaramaiah government. Gayathri Siddeshwar is wife of G.M. Siddeshwara, an MP.

Minister’s children who lost

The children of Ministers who lost are Sowmya Reddy (daughter of Ramalinga Reddy) in Bangalore South, Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar in Belagavi (son of Lakshmi Hebbalkar), Samyukta Patil in Bagalkot (daughter of Shivanand Patil).

In Bangalore Central, Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson K. Rahman Khan, lost to P.C. Mohan of the BJP.

Seats won by parties

Seats won by Congress are: Bidar, Ballari, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Davangere, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Chikkodi.

Seats won by JD(S) are: Mandya and Kolar

Seats won by BJP are: Bagalkot, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga (SC), Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada.