GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Karnataka election results 2024 | BJP rebel candidate K.S. Eshwarappa secures only 30,000 votes, loses deposit in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

He secured 30,050 votes (2.18%) of the 13.7 lakh votes polled in the election. As the votes he got were far less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, he will lose the deposit amount paid at the time of filing his nomination papers

Updated - June 04, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 05:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of K.S. Eshwarappa (centre)

A file photo of K.S. Eshwarappa (centre) | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who contested as an independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, has lost his deposit.

He secured 30,050 votes (2.18%) of the 13.7 lakh votes polled in the election held on May 7. As the votes he got were far less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, he will lose the deposit amount paid at the time of filing his nomination papers.

Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Mr. Eshwarappa, 75, is one of the leaders who has been with the BJP since its initial days in Karnataka. He resigned from electoral politics ahead of the Assembly polls in May 2023, following instructions from the party’s leadership.

He was hoping that the party would nominate his son, K.E. Kanthesh, in Haveri parliamentary seat. On being denied the ticket, he blamed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He decided to contest as an independent in Shivamogga against the party’s official candidate, B.Y. Raghavendra, son of Mr. Yediyurappa.

As he rebelled against the party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Mr. Eshwarappa to meet him in Delhi. However, as he reached Delhi, the Union Minister cancelled the meeting.

During the campaign, he repeatedly said that he would treat the BJP as his mother and that he would return to the party fold soon after winning the Lok Sabha election. He used a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the campaign. However, he could not make any impact in the election.

Eshwarappa, who represented the Shivamogga Assembly seat earlier, secured 12,154 votes in the constituency. In other constituencies, the votes he secured are — Shivamogga Rural – 5,555, Bhadravathi – 3,267, Tirthahalli – 2,529, Shikaripur – 1,969, Sorab – 415, Sagar – 778, Byndoor – 3,292, besides 91 postal ballot votes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.