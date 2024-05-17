The voting process in 23 States and Union Territories has been completed. With the ongoing campaign in this general election, parties and leaders have been testing various slogans to rally voters around.

According to the poll authority, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Also read | Click here to read the live updates on May 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA campaign rally at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Friday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Rae Bareli. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the party would construct a grand temple dedicated to the goddess Sita in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

Here are the latest updates on May 17: