Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of polling

As the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra moves to Mumbai city, the ruling BJP faces a litmus test in its decision to take the MNS on board along with CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP or not

Updated - May 17, 2024 06:59 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi to address election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of polling. File photo

PM Modi to address election rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ahead of polling. File photo | Photo Credit: -

The voting process in 23 States and Union Territories has been completed. With the ongoing campaign in this general election, parties and leaders have been testing various slogans to rally voters around. 

According to the poll authority, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Also read | Click here to read the live updates on May 16, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA campaign rally at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park on Friday. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Rae Bareli. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the party would construct a grand temple dedicated to the goddess Sita in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

Here are the latest updates on May 17:

  • May 17, 2024 06:59
    Lok Sabha results and voting trends

    Take a look at our interactive feature on elections results in the previous two Lok Sabha elections (2014 and 2019), which can be filtered down further using several criteria, and voter turnout trends in the ongoing 2024 elections.

    Click here to read

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / national elections / election / politics / national government / Lok Sabha / Maharashtra

