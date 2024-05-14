Watch | Fact check on PM Narendra Modi’s election speeches | Data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many controversial statements during the first three phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He called the Muslim community as those who have a large number of children. He claimed the OBC quota will be diverted to Muslims by the Congress, citing examples of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that the Congress will bring back inheritance tax. He also claimed that Estates duty tax was abolished in the first place for the Gandhi family to inherit her wealth in full.

Mr. Modi has also repeated these claims in his other rallies.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the archives and the data to fact-check the Prime Minister’s claims.

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Ideation and Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Rebecca Rose Varghese, Jasmin Nihalani

Videography: Thamodharan B