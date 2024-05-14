GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Fact check on PM Narendra Modi’s election speeches | Data

Watch | Fact check on PM Narendra Modi’s election speeches

The Hindu looks at the archives and the data to fact-check the Prime Minister’s claims on the Muslim community, OBC quota, inheritance tax

Updated - May 14, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 04:10 pm IST

Sambavi Parthasarathy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many controversial statements during the first three phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He called the Muslim community as those who have a large number of children. He claimed the OBC quota will be diverted to Muslims by the Congress, citing examples of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that the Congress will bring back inheritance tax. He also claimed that Estates duty tax was abolished in the first place for the Gandhi family to inherit her wealth in full.

Mr. Modi has also repeated these claims in his other rallies.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the archives and the data to fact-check the Prime Minister’s claims.

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Ideation and Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Rebecca Rose Varghese, Jasmin Nihalani

Videography: Thamodharan B

Related stories

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024 / Data Point

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.