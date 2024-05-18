GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal set to campaign in Delhi

The action moves to Delhi before it goes to polls on May 25

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:19 am IST

Published - May 18, 2024 06:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Friday, May 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI05_17_2024_000309B)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Friday, May 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI05_17_2024_000309B) | Photo Credit: SHASHANK PARADE

Political parties are turning their attention to New Delhi, which is going to polls on May 25. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for their parties in the national capital on May 18. PM Modi will address an election rally for the BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari in North-East Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders will hold several rallies in Delhi. Mr.Modi is also scheduled to hold meetings in Ambala, Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to participate in election rallies in Chandni Chowk and North-West Delhi. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge , leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead rallies across Delhi. Meanwhile, their INDIA bloc alliance partner, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will participate in roadshows across the State.

The IMD, in an update, has said that a severe heatwave is likely envelope Delhi, Punjab and Haryana between May 18 and 20.

We are at the halfway mark at the polls. Polls have been completed in 379 seats across 23 States and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of elections. Only 166 seats will go to polls in the next three phases. The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024.

According to the Election Commission, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Here are our live updates:

  • May 18, 2024 06:56
    Tripura Congress chief holds strategic meetings ahead of Panchayat elections

    Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ashish Kumar Saha, held crucial meetings with leaders from five blocks in Sadar district--Bamuthia, Barjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, and Suryamaninagar on Friday. 

    The sessions focused on post-Lok Sabha election reviews, Panchayat election preparations, voter list updates, and organisational restructuring. Emphasising the importance of grassroots organisation, TPCC Chief Saha analysed recent electoral performance. 

    He highlighted the urgency of completing voter lists and implementing structural changes to enhance party efficiency. Niranjan Das, Congress’s SC Cell Chairman, and Sarbani Ghosh Chakraborty, Pradesh Mahila Congress President, stressed engaging marginalised communities and increasing women’s participation.

    The meetings concluded with block leaders committing to intensified voter engagement and organisational strengthening.These strategic meetings reflect the Congress party’s dedicated efforts to bolster their grassroots presence and ensure robust preparation for the Panchayat elections, aiming for a stronger electoral performance.

    The three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura are likely to be held in July.

    - ANI

