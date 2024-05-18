Political parties are turning their attention to New Delhi, which is going to polls on May 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for their parties in the national capital on May 18. PM Modi will address an election rally for the BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari in North-East Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders will hold several rallies in Delhi. Mr.Modi is also scheduled to hold meetings in Ambala, Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to participate in election rallies in Chandni Chowk and North-West Delhi. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge , leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead rallies across Delhi. Meanwhile, their INDIA bloc alliance partner, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will participate in roadshows across the State.

The IMD, in an update, has said that a severe heatwave is likely envelope Delhi, Punjab and Haryana between May 18 and 20.

We are at the halfway mark at the polls. Polls have been completed in 379 seats across 23 States and Union Territories have voted in the first four phases of elections. Only 166 seats will go to polls in the next three phases. The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024.

According to the Election Commission, the updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of polling held on May 13 was 69.16%, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

