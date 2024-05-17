GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul promises equal treatment to Amethi, Rae Bareli if party forms govt

Rahul is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi. He has been an MP thrice from Amethi and was defeated in 2019

Published - May 17, 2024 04:01 pm IST - Amethi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 17 here said he would treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally when it comes to development if his party comes to power at the Centre.

Rahul is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi. He has been an MP thrice from Amethi and was defeated in 2019 by sitting MP Smriti Irani.

Also read: Amethi and Rae Bareli | Twin power centres

"If Rs 10 is spent for development work in Rae Bareli it would be the same for Amethi too...this is my promise," he said addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate K L Sharma, a longstanding party confidante.

He thanked Mr. Sharma for "selflessly" serving the people of the constituency for 40 years.

He reiterated the party promise of giving Rs 8,500 to each youth per month – Rs 1 lakh in a year -- if the party forms government at the Centre.

Rae Bareli, Amethi have given us everything, say Sonia and Rahul

Rahul said his party would do away with the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and bring back the permanent appointment system with the provision of pension.

Rahul and Akhilesh are set to address another rally in Rae Bareli ahead in the day. Sonia Gandhi is expected to be present.

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024

