Campaigning for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections ended on May 11. 96 seats across 10 States and Union Territories will go to polls on May 13. All seats in Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls on Monday. Several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls in this round of voting. With the end of this phase, the public in 23 States and UTs would have voted for their representatives.

Politicians from across party lines will be campaigning on May 12, 2024. PM Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in Patna on May 12. This is the first time any Prime Minister will do so in the city. He is campaigning to support the BJP‘s candidates Ram Kripal Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who are contesting from Patliputra and Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seats respectively. He will also hold four rallies in West Bengal during the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet all AAP MLAs on Sunday. This is the first time he will meet his MLAs after he secured interim bail till June 1 on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On May 11, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accepted an invitation by two prominent jurists and a senior editor to participate in a public debate. In his reply, Mr. Gandhi said that either he or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the debate and let them know if Mr. Modi agreed to participate in the event.