GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to participate in roadshows in Patna, West Bengal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to address AAP MLAs; Eelction Commission urged to to conduct press conference on election day

Updated - May 12, 2024 06:33 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public in Chatra on May 12, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public in Chatra on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Campaigning for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections ended on May 11. 96 seats across 10 States and Union Territories will go to polls on May 13. All seats in Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls on Monday. Several constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir will also go to polls in this round of voting. With the end of this phase, the public in 23 States and UTs would have voted for their representatives.

Also read: These are the Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 4

Politicians from across party lines will be campaigning on May 12, 2024. PM Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in Patna on May 12. This is the first time any Prime Minister will do so in the city. He is campaigning to support the BJP‘s candidates Ram Kripal Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who are contesting from Patliputra and Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seats respectively. He will also hold four rallies in West Bengal during the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet all AAP MLAs on Sunday. This is the first time he will meet his MLAs after he secured interim bail till June 1 on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On May 11, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi accepted an invitation by two prominent jurists and a senior editor to participate in a public debate. In his reply, Mr. Gandhi said that either he or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the debate and let them know if Mr. Modi agreed to participate in the event.

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 12, 2024 06:30
    West Bengal | PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address four rallies

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

    Mr. Modi arrived here from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security.

    He will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district.

    The PM was welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / election / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.