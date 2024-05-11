GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Odisha

Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshow in South Delhi with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on May 11

Updated - May 11, 2024 08:01 am IST

Published - May 11, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Odisha – the first in Kandhamal at 9.30 a.m. on May 11, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 a.m. and another in Bargarh at 1 p.m.

Click here to read May 10, 2024’s live updates

On May 10, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge charged at PM Modi, saying he is fascinated with Moghuls, Mutton, Muslim League and Mangalasutra and tries to scare people with irrelevant issues. “Such a cheap political discourse was never seen in Indian politics and it doesn’t suit the stature of Indian Prime Minister,” he said addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. “After three phases of elections, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared,” he said.

Congress never bothered about welfare of adivasis, PM Modi said at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on May 10. Mr. Modi also said that the Congress is spreading lies on reservation and Constitution. Congress government in Karnataka included all Muslims in OBC category overnight and gave them reservation, he added. 

Also Read | General Election 2024: full schedule

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses a threat to parliamentary democracy, stating his unwillingness to form alliances with those who don’t uphold its principles. His remarks follow Mr. Modi’s suggestion for NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde post Lok Sabha polls instead of merging with the Congress. 

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 11, 2024 08:01
    Uttar Pradesh | Bike rally organised in Bahraich to boost voting awareness.
  • May 11, 2024 07:59
    Turmoil and test: On Haryana politics

    Haryana is in political turmoil after three independent MLAs withdrew their support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its former coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), offered support to the Congress to form an alternative government.

    Turmoil and test: On Haryana politics

  • May 11, 2024 07:40
    Telangana | Section 144, dry day in Cyberabad ahead of polling day

    ​​

    Section 144, dry day in Cyberabad ahead of polling day  

    Cyberabad Commissioner announces 'Dry Days' and Section 144 ahead of polling day to maintain law and order.

    ​​

  • May 11, 2024 07:16
    BJD in Odisha detached from ground realities, oblivious to people’s grievances: PM Modi

    Accusing the Biju Janata Dal of being “oblivious to people’s grievances” and detached from the ground realities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Odisha will support the BJP in “record numbers” in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state.

    ”While our Government has done extensive work, BJD is totally detached from the ground realities and is oblivious to people’s grievances. They have totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha. No wonder Bhubaneswar and Odisha will support the BJP in record numbers,” PM Modi said in a series of posts on X.

    After holding a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday, PM Modi said that the BJP government at the Centre had worked to improve the education sector in Odisha.

    ”Our Government has also worked to improve the education sector in Odisha and Bhubaneswar. It was in our tenure that the National Institute of Science Education and Research was dedicated to the nation. IIT-Bhubaneswar also got its campus, thus ensuring that the institution is able to cater to the needs of students and become a hub for innovation,” he said in the post.

