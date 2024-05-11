Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Odisha – the first in Kandhamal at 9.30 a.m. on May 11, the second in Bolangir at 11.30 a.m. and another in Bargarh at 1 p.m.

On May 10, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge charged at PM Modi, saying he is fascinated with Moghuls, Mutton, Muslim League and Mangalasutra and tries to scare people with irrelevant issues. “Such a cheap political discourse was never seen in Indian politics and it doesn’t suit the stature of Indian Prime Minister,” he said addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. “After three phases of elections, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared,” he said.

Congress never bothered about welfare of adivasis, PM Modi said at a rally in Nandurbar, Maharashtra on May 10. Mr. Modi also said that the Congress is spreading lies on reservation and Constitution. Congress government in Karnataka included all Muslims in OBC category overnight and gave them reservation, he added.

Also Read | General Election 2024: full schedule

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses a threat to parliamentary democracy, stating his unwillingness to form alliances with those who don’t uphold its principles. His remarks follow Mr. Modi’s suggestion for NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde post Lok Sabha polls instead of merging with the Congress.