year
Live

Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE Updates | Congress likely to decide Amethi and Rae Bareli candidates today

According to the EC data, the highest voting percentage in the second phase was recorded in Tripura, which registered 78.53% polling, while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 53.80%.

April 27, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur on April 26, 2024.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on April 27 as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab.

Meanwhile on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 88 constituencies across 13 States saw about 61% voters turning out to exercise their franchise. The final turnout is likely to increase as in some seats voting was extended till 6 p.m. According to the EC data, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura, which registered 78.53% polling, while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 53.80%. The turnout in ethnic violence-hit Manipur was 77.18 %.

In a separate development, during the debate of EVMs, the Supreme Court on April 26 said in a judgement that human errors are possible in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPAT) system of polling. The apex court had upheld the EVM system of polling and refused a plea to revive paper ballots, saying “blind distrust” of an institution or a system breeds unwarranted skepticism and impedes progress.

Here are the latest updates:

  • April 27, 2024 06:42
    14 constituencies in Karnataka record 69.23% turnout, marginally higher than 2019

    The voter turnout in the first of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26, which sealed the fate of 247 candidates, stood at 69.23%, marginally higher than the 68.96% recorded in 2019. Continuing the trend of urban apathy, the three constituencies in the State capital — Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, and Bengaluru South — recorded a turnout of 54.42%, 52.81%, and 53.15%, respectively. Mandya recorded the highest turnout at 81.48%. 

  • April 27, 2024 06:19
    Congress may name Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidates today

    The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on April 27 as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab. 

    Both the seats in Uttar Pradesh were considered pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family. While Amethi was represented by Rahul Gandhi, his mother, Sonia, was an MP for Rae Bareli. In 2019, Mr. Gandhi lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

