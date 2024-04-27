April 27, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

The Congress is likely to decide its nominees for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on April 27 as the party’s central election committee is meeting to finalise candidates for the remaining seats in the State and in Punjab.

Meanwhile on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 88 constituencies across 13 States saw about 61% voters turning out to exercise their franchise. The final turnout is likely to increase as in some seats voting was extended till 6 p.m. According to the EC data, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Tripura, which registered 78.53% polling, while the lowest turnout was in Uttar Pradesh at 53.80%. The turnout in ethnic violence-hit Manipur was 77.18 %.

In a separate development, during the debate of EVMs, the Supreme Court on April 26 said in a judgement that human errors are possible in the Electronic Voting Machine-Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (EVM-VVPAT) system of polling. The apex court had upheld the EVM system of polling and refused a plea to revive paper ballots, saying “blind distrust” of an institution or a system breeds unwarranted skepticism and impedes progress.

Here are the latest updates: