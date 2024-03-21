Congress ticket aspirant Veena Kashappanavar upset following rumours about denial of ticket

March 21, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - BENGALURU

Congress ticket aspirant Veena Kashappanavar, wife of Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, shed tears in front of media persons in New Delhi following rumours that she had been denied the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election from Bagalkot constituency.

Sources in the party said a decision was taken to field Agricultural Marketing and Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil’s daughter Samyukta Patil against BJP’s P.C. Gaddigoudar in Bagalkot.

As soon as the rumours began to spread, party workers and Ms. Kashappanavar’s supporters staged a protest holding “go back” placards in front of the party office in Bagalkot. They burnt tyres and shouted slogans against State Congress leaders. Ms. Samyukta Patil hails from the neighbouring Vijayapura district.

Women workers also rushed to the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru and opposed giving ticket to the Ministers’ daughter.

Shedding tears in front of media cameras in the national capital, Ms. Kashappanavar said, “The party has done injustice to women workers”. Ms. Kashappanavar, a former ZP president, said she toured the whole district during the last five years and ensured the victory of party candidates in five of the eight Assembly constituencies. She secured close to five lakh votes in the 2019 parliamentary elections and lost to the BJP candidate by a margin of 1.6 lakh votes.