Congress Minister wants people to reject Modi, as he is seen only during elections

March 20, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shivanand Patil has said that there is a need to outrightly reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is never to be seen in the State during times of distress like floods and drought but frequently seen during elections.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Haveri on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that likewise it is time to reject the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who despite being the Chief Minister of the State, did nothing for the development of the district and instead, send Congress candidate Anandswamy Gaddadevaramath to Parliament.

Mr. Patil said that he has respect for Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi as he has honestly withdrawn from the poll fray. But there is a need to teach a befitting lesion to Mr. Bommai who has done nothing for the development of the district, he said.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said that unlike the BJP which is playing with emotions of the people, the Congress is trying to strengthen the nation under the principle of erasing hatred and earning love. And, it has also implemented guarantee schemes for the welfare of the people, he said.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi for his remarks of the State facing bankruptcy over the guarantee schemes of the Congress, he said that Mr. Modi is against helping the poor but he has written off laons of the rich. “The Congress has always been the voice of the voiceless people and taken steps for their welfare. And, Congress candidates like Mr. Gaddadevaramath too work on similar lines,” he said.

Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed said that Mr. Modi has not fulfilled any of the promises he made in the run-up to the previous Lok Sabha elections and because of his misrule, prices of essential commodities and fuel have skyrocketed. The Congress believed in making the country a peaceful garden for people of all communities. And, the people should strengthen the party in its endeavour by electing Mr. Gaddadevaramath, he said.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Gaddadevaramath said that he will not seek votes based on religion and caste but is seeking an opportunity to work for the people following the principles laid down by the Congress.

President of Haveri district unit of Women Congress Prema Patil spoke about how guarantee schemes have helped the people, particularly women.

MLAs Basavaraj Shivannavar, U.B. Banakar, Srinivas Mane, Prakash Koliwad, G.S. Patil, Chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Somanna Bevinamarad and others were present.