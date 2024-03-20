GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagarthpet incident blown out of proportion, says local BJP MLA

March 20, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA for Chikpete Uday Garudachar has said the recent incident at Nagarthpet here, over which all three BJP Lok Sabha election candidates from Bengaluru held a protest on Tuesday, “was blown out of proportion ahead of elections”. 

“As far as my information goes, the mobile sales and services shopkeeper Mukhesh was not assaulted over playing Hanuman Chalisa. I have reliable information as I am the local MLA. There was no need to exaggerate this issue,” he told mediapersons on Wednesday. 

Reiterating his commitment to secularism, Mr. Gaurdachar said he believes that all communities have to live in harmony and he had communicated the same to BJP leaders.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics / Lok Sabha / demonstration / religious conflict / religion and belief / discrimination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.