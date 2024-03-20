GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FKCCI’s pre-poll demands include national river policy, single power grid, serious tax reforms to boost trade

March 20, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had an interactive session with Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and other office-bearers of the trade body on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to gather pre-poll suggestions and recommendations from trade and industry representatives in the city to be included in the party’s Sankalpa Patra (Manifesto).

Mr. Lahoti suggested that Ease of Doing Business was required to be implemented both in letter and spirit as the same is required to be implemented for the development, and growth of the trade and industry.

‘’Not only that, several tax reforms are very much required for the growth of trade and business. 43b(h) and 206H and 194q are some of the examples,’‘ he said.

FKCCI’s recommendations also included introduction of a Small Factories Bill, exit policy for MSMEs, rationalisation of GST slabs, the inclusion of petrol/diesel into GST law, Ayushman Bharat scheme for all citizens, one nation one policy for labour laws, national river policy to address foods and drought situations, one nation one power grid and affordable power tariff for SME, etc. Suggestions were submitted in a drop box provided.

Karnataka / Bangalore / rivers / water / Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party / taxes and duties

