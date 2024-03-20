GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Firms taking electoral bonds as quid pro quo to raids is not yet established: Karnik

March 20, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLC Ganesh Karnik at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

There is nothing to attribute the purchase of electoral bonds by firms to raids by the Enforcement Directorate and other Central investigation agencies, said Bharatiya Janata Party State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Karnik said issuance of electoral bonds is as per a Bill brought in by the Central government, which is a step towards systematising election funding that was dominated by black money. Maintaining secrecy of donors was part of the Bill.

Firms have purchased bonds and parties have encased it. The BJP has encashed more than ₹6,000 crore of bonds, while opposition parties have encashed ₹14,000 crore of bonds. There is nothing so far to link purchase of bonds by firms to raids by Central investigation agencies, he said. “The Supreme Court is looking into the issue. It’s sub judice. I do not like to anything more,” he said.

On the open expression of discontentment by senior State party leaders over the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Karnik said the party is confident of setting right this initial reactions of dissatisfaction.

Mr. Karnik said voters will vote in favour of Narendra Modi’s development agenda and will not fall for un-executable promises of the Congress government in the State.

