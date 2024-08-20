GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two back-to-back earthquakes strike J&K's Baramulla

No reports of loss of life or damage to property

Updated - August 20, 2024 09:02 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:52 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Representational image of a seismograph recording an earthquake.

Representational image of a seismograph recording an earthquake.

Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) morning causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east at a depth of 5 km with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

They said another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Baramulla as well.

The officials said there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

