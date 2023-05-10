HamberMenu
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar rules out post-alliance with JD(S)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress will get a clear majority in the Assembly

May 10, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar at Sri Chamundeshwari temple, in Mysuru on May 9, 2023.

After casting his vote in Kanakapura constituency on May 10 for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar ruled out a post-poll alliance between the Congress and JD(S). He expressed confidence that the Congress will get a clear majority in the Assembly.

On the issues and problems faced by the electorate in Karnataka, Mr Shivakumar said, “The issue is price rise, corruption, and bad governance. There are no chances of an alliance with the JD(S). We will form our own government.”

His comments were echoed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who too expressed confidence that Congress would secure a majority of seats in the Assembly elections, paving the way for a one-party government.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: ‘The EC has reported a huge increase in voter turnout at 1 PM. This is a very positive sign for the Congress party depicting a anti-incumbency wave against BJP’s 40% Sarkara’.

“The turnout is particularly high in rural areas and in seats of BJP Ministers, further indicating that the BJP is headed for a disastrous performance. We have been taking continuous feedback from all constituencies via our war-room, especially the battleground seats. The overwhelming response is that the 5 Guarantees of the Congress party has enthused the voters and they are turning up in large numbers to ensure victory for Congress candidates.

“Mood of Karnataka is a clear vote against incompetence, maladministration and corruption. Mood of Karnataka is a clear vote for governance and progress. The Congress is going to win and win big.”

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

