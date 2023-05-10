Arguments between rival party workers in Gangavati, Ballari Rural

Six persons, purportedly from Chincholi in Kalaburagi, were stopped by Congress workers for alleged bogus voting in Vijayapura. Congress candidate Abdul Hamid Mushrif has urged ECI to take action against BJP nominee Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | @Rishiscribehttps://t.co/koMiebSEpW
In Gangavati, a heated exchange of words between BJP and KRPP activists began when BJP Youth Morcha district president Shivakumar Arikeri objected to a KRPP booth agent wearing a badge with the photo of party candidate Gali Janardhan Reddy, in booth numbers 159 and 160, in the APMC. Congress activists also joined BJP workers in opposing the photo on the badge of the KRPP agent.
Gali Janardhan Reddy went to the spot. He asked the police to write down the names of the people who triggered the argument and take action against them. BJP activists termed Mr. Reddy’s remarks as threatening.
Police intervened before the verbal exchange turned into a physical clash. They dispersed all the political workers. The police personnel were deployed in the area.
First-time voters from Bengaluru pose for a photo, on May 10, 2023.
Volunteers at Mahaveer Seasons Apartment in Bengaluru were helping residents with any query on voting and guiding them to polling booth. They had also arranged for some snacks.
Madhav Kumar, 77, cast his vote at St. Peter school at Kottara, in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru. on May 10, 2023.
Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari (5th from left) at a booth in Kotathattu gram panchayat in Kundapura constituency.
Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, BJP candidate from Nippani, accompanied by her husband and Chikkodi Lok Sabha member Annasaheb Jolle, and other family members, cast their votes at Government Girls Higher Primary School at Eksumba in Belagavi district.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits a temple, in Hubballi, before casting his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri district.
Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, and his wife, cast their votes in Hassan.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is contesting for the 10th time, cast his vote, with his family, at Thirthahalli.
Voters wait patiently outside Sharada Nursery Primary School in Sharadevinagar in Mysuru where voting was stopped for some time owing to an error in the EVM, in booth number 169.
Voters had turned up as early as 6.30 a.m. at the Bolara HPS in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru, on May 10, 2023.
People queuing up at a polling station in Rajarajeshwarinagar to vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 10, 2023.
In Ballari Rural segment, the exact reason that triggered the clash between BJP and Congress workers at Sanjivarayana Kote village is not known.
Congress candidate B. Nagendra, who rushed to the spot, alleged that his party worker Umesh Gowda was assaulted by BJP workers. He demanded that the administration take stringent action against the culprit. Transport Minister B. Sriramulu is the BJP candidate in the segment.
