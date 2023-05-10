Arguments between rival party workers in Gangavati, Ballari Rural

May 10, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Arguments between workers of rival political parties were reported — one from Gangawati and the other from Ballari Rural segment — on May 10.

In Gangavati, supporters of the BJP and Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) got into an argument. In Ballari, BJP workers got into an argument with their counterparts in the Congress.

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) was founded by former BJP Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Six persons, purportedly from Chincholi in Kalaburagi, were stopped by Congress workers for alleged bogus voting in Vijayapura. Congress candidate Abdul Hamid Mushrif has urged ECI to take action against BJP nominee Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | @Rishiscribehttps://t.co/koMiebSEpW — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) May 10, 2023

In Gangavati, a heated exchange of words between BJP and KRPP activists began when BJP Youth Morcha district president Shivakumar Arikeri objected to a KRPP booth agent wearing a badge with the photo of party candidate Gali Janardhan Reddy, in booth numbers 159 and 160, in the APMC. Congress activists also joined BJP workers in opposing the photo on the badge of the KRPP agent.

Gali Janardhan Reddy went to the spot. He asked the police to write down the names of the people who triggered the argument and take action against them. BJP activists termed Mr. Reddy’s remarks as threatening.

Police intervened before the verbal exchange turned into a physical clash. They dispersed all the political workers. The police personnel were deployed in the area.

In Ballari Rural segment, the exact reason that triggered the clash between BJP and Congress workers at Sanjivarayana Kote village is not known.

Congress candidate B. Nagendra, who rushed to the spot, alleged that his party worker Umesh Gowda was assaulted by BJP workers. He demanded that the administration take stringent action against the culprit. Transport Minister B. Sriramulu is the BJP candidate in the segment.