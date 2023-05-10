May 10, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A polling officer was replaced for misdirecting a woman who sought help for casting her vote, at Chamanur village in Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district, on May 10.

The Hindu has learnt that a voter, Basamma Entuman, sought help from polling officer B.C. Chauhan to cast her vote in favour of Congress candidate Priyank Kharge. However, the officer cast her vote in favour of BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod. The woman objected, which led to a heated exchange of words between Congress activists and polling staff.

Congress candidate Priyank Kharge rushed to the booth and reprimanded the polling officer.

Following the candidate’s intervention, Election Officer Naveen Kumar replaced the errant officer who was later taken into police custody.

When Congress activists alleged that more than 50 votes were cast in favour of the BJP while testing the EVM, authorities concerned clarified that those votes were deleted.

