Polling staff replaced for casting woman’s vote for rival candidate in Chittapur

The Hindu has learnt that the voter sought help from a polling officer to cast her vote in favour of the Congress candidate. However, the officer cast her vote in favour of the BJP candidate

May 10, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC spokesperson and former Minister Priyank Kharge (3rd from right), accompanied by family, voted at Gundagurthi village in Chittapur constituency, Kalaburagi district, on May 10, 2023.

A polling officer was replaced for misdirecting a woman who sought help for casting her vote, at Chamanur village in Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district, on May 10.

The Hindu has learnt that a voter, Basamma Entuman, sought help from polling officer B.C. Chauhan to cast her vote in favour of Congress candidate Priyank Kharge. However, the officer cast her vote in favour of BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod. The woman objected, which led to a heated exchange of words between Congress activists and polling staff.

Congress candidate Priyank Kharge rushed to the booth and reprimanded the polling officer.

Manikanth Rathod, BJP candidate in Chittapur

Manikanth Rathod, BJP candidate in Chittapur | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Following the candidate’s intervention, Election Officer Naveen Kumar replaced the errant officer who was later taken into police custody.

When Congress activists alleged that more than 50 votes were cast in favour of the BJP while testing the EVM, authorities concerned clarified that those votes were deleted.

