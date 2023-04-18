Congress in Karnataka: Resurgent, but with too many claimants for power

April 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

Unlike in many other States, the Congress in Karnataka has a strong local leadership, wide social base and robust organisation for providing a stiff challenge to the ruling BJP in the upcoming election to the 16 th Legislative Assembly. However, too much of a good thing may also become an obstacle, with its own leaders in the State jostling for power in a game of one-upmanship.

Some senior leaders of the BJP — including a former Chief Minister and a former deputy CM — who were spurned in ticket distribution have now joined the Congress, adding a new vigour to the party, though it remains to be seen how this will pan out as the election draws nearer, and how long the newly-forged ties will last.

Corruption, welfare focus

The Congress is aiming for a comeback with a full majority after a bitter experience of coalition governments, not once but twice, with the Janata Dal (Secular). It is largely focusing on State-specific issues, predominantly the corruption charges against the ruling BJP government. Interestingly, the party’s national leader, Rahul Gandhi, in his recent election rally in Kolar said that the BJP would try to use ‘”40% commission” money to destabilise the government unless the Congress gets a massive majority.

Building on its social welfare narrative, the Congress has announced four major poll schemes catering to the welfare of the lower income categories. The four “guarantees” are: a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 to women under the Grih Lakshmi scheme, 200 units of electricity free under the Grih Jyoti scheme, 10 kg of free rice to families below the poverty line (BPL) under the Anna Bhagya scheme, and a monthly cash incentive of ₹3000 for every unemployed graduate and ₹1500 for diploma holders under the Yuva Nidhi scheme. The party’s poll campaign now has to effectively deliver the message about the benefits of these schemes to the intended beneficiaries.

Caste, community calculations

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, with a vote share of nearly 17%, plays an instrumental role in Karnataka politics. The Congress is eyeing a chance to increase its mass base within the community, especially after former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was apparently asked to step down from the top post in July 2021. The two senior leaders of the BJP who have joined the Congress are also Lingayats. It will be interesting to see how whether the BJP government’s decision to hike the reservation for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and other castes in that Other Backward Class group from 5% to 7% would indeed act as a counter-balance.

A challenge for the Congress will be to consolidate the minority vote — about 15% of the electorate — in its favour. The party has pledged that it will roll back the BJP government’s decision to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims under the backward quota. The JD(S) is also seen as competing for the Muslim votebank, with former chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stating that his party was open to appointing a Muslim leader as the State’s Chief Minister if the party comes to power on its own. The community has dominance in close to 40 constituencies and plays a significant factor in at least 60 other segments.

Seeking clear majority

Though the Congress lost power in the State in 2018, its vote share rose to 38.14%, a gain from the 36.59% it garnered in the 2013 poll. The party, which had won 80 seats in the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections, is now likely to face a straight contest against the ruling BJP in most of the State’s 224 constituencies. The JD(S) could pose a threat in some pockets of Kalyana Karnataka and the Kittur region.

In the old Mysore region, including in Bengaluru, the electoral battle would be triangular, with BJP trying to consolidate votes. The support base of the JD(S) has weakened in this region as a few leaders quit the party. The dominant Vokkaliga community has a strong base in the region and has an 11% vote share in the State.

The Congress has to weaken the JD(S) and stave off the BJP’s efforts to gain a foothold in this belt, in order to avoid fractured verdicts like in 2004 and 2018. The party is banking on Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, who is a strong Vokkaliga leader, to make gains here. However, the division of the community’s votes could pose a risk for the party. The reservation for this community has also increased, from 4% to 6%.

Leadership squabbles

The factionalism in the Congress remains the biggest challenge to the party. Fissures among different camps run deep. In a game of political one-upmanship, Mr. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah seem to be silently working on a strategy to ensure the victory of a maximum number of their loyal candidates, so that they can emerge as stronger contenders for the Chief Minister’s post if the party is voted to power in the May 10 election. Both leaders have openly expressed their chief ministerial ambitions.

This is also a battle of prestige for the All India Congress Committee president and Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, and a chance to prove his leadership qualities. Votes from the Scheduled Castes (17%) and Scheduled Tribes (7%) are crucial for the party. This election will be crucial for Kharge to exercise his hold over the party in the days ahead on the larger national scene too.