May 10, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a joint raid carried out by officials of Income Tax, Excise, election and police, 58 lakh in cash was seized from the residence of JD(S) candidate Raghu Achar in Chitradurga.

According to the police, the raid was carried out on the night of May 9. They found ₹50 lakh in cash kept in covers, and another ₹8,83,000 in cash kept separately.

They also seized 239 litres of beer, and 9 litres of other liquor.

A case has been registered.