HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election flying squad raids BJP call centre in Kalaburagi

Police Commissioner R. Chetan told The Hindu that no action was taken as the people operating the call centre had the relevant permissions

May 10, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a call centre. Staff at the call centre in Kalaburagi would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate. 

A representational photo of a call centre. Staff at the call centre in Kalaburagi would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate.  | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Acting upon complaints from the opposition Congress, a flying squad raided a call centre operating for the BJP in Kalaburagi on May 10. Staff at the call centre would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Congress workers alleged that the call centre was active for the last three months. The executives, mostly women, had reported for duty on the polling day (May 10) when police went to the premises.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, along with a team of police officers, went to the call centre.

Later in the day, Mr. Chetan told The Hindu that no action was taken against anybody, as the people operating the call centre gave the relevant documents stating that the establishment was functioning after obtaining permission from the authority concerned. He added that the permission is valid till May 14.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.