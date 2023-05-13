HamberMenu
Karnataka election results 2023 | Here’s how prominent leaders are performing in the State

How have former chief ministers, their sons, and other popular leaders fared in the 2023 Karnataka State Assembly election?

May 13, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress supporters celebrate outside a Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Congress supporters celebrate outside a Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar/The Hindu

With wins in 48 seats and leads in another 89 at 3.00 p.m., Congress is moving close to attaining a majority in the 2023 Karnataka State Assembly elections. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 20 seats and is leading in 42 seats.

Here’s how prominent leaders in the State are faring in the election.

Basavaraj Bommai

With over 55% votes, current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading against Congress Party’s Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in Shiggaon constituency of Karnataka.

As the results started pouring in on Saturday, Mr. Bommai conceded defeat in the election. “We could not make the mark despite a lot of efforts put in by everybody, right from our Prime Minister. Congress has been able to make the mark. Once the results come, we will do the detailed analysis. As a national political party, we will see what the gaps and deficiencies at different levels are. We will look into that,” Mr. Bommai told the media.

D.K. Shivakumar

Seven-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar appears to be retaining his Kanakapura seat with an impressive majority of almost 74% votes. His closest competitors are JD(S)’s B. Nagaraju with around 12% of the votes and BJP’s R. Ashoka with almost 11% of the votes.

Speaking to the press, Mr. Shivakumar thanked party leader Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family for their faith and trust as he broke down on camera.

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is leading in the Channapatna constituency, but BJP candidate C.P. Yogeshwara is not far behind.

Meanwhile, his son and actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trailing behind Congress party’s H.A. Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagaram constituency.

“This loss is not final. I will continue with fight. I thank the voters for having voted for JD(S). Neither for me nor my family electoral losses are not new. My father H.D. Deve Gowda, brother H.D. Revanna and I have all lost elections before. I will strive to build the party’s organisation. Party cadre need not worry or become anxious,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said after the results started pouring in.

Vijayendra Yeddyurappa

Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, son of BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura constituency of Karnataka, and his closest competitor is not another Congress or JD(S) leader but independent candidate S.P. Nagaraj Gowda, who is trailing close behind.

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and another former Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah is inching closer to victory in his constituency Varuna with over 60% votes. In a tweet, he credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for improving the Congress party’s performance in the State election.

H.P. Swaroop

JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop, son of four-time MLA H.S. Prakash, is said to have won against BJP leader Preetham J. Gowda in Hassan constituency although results are yet to be announced officially. Mr. Prakash, the JD(S) leader who represented Hassan four times, died in 2018 following multiple-organ failure.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / state politics / national politics / election

