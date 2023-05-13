HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka election results 2023 | H.D. Kumaraswamy accepts defeat, says loss is not final

‘Will strive to build the party’s organisation,’ says former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy after the poll results.

May 13, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Accepting defeat and welcoming the verdict in the 2023 Karnataka Assemby election on Saturday, May 13, 2023, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy wished the new government good.

He said that he would receive victory and defeat equally. “This loss is not final. I will continue with fight. I thank the voters for having voted to JD S. Neither for me nor my family electoral losses is not new. My father H.D. Deve Gowda , brother H.D. Revanna and I have all lost elections before. I will strive to build the party’s organisation. Party cadre need not worry or become anxious,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.