May 13, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accepting defeat and welcoming the verdict in the 2023 Karnataka Assemby election on Saturday, May 13, 2023, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy wished the new government good.

He said that he would receive victory and defeat equally. “This loss is not final. I will continue with fight. I thank the voters for having voted to JD S. Neither for me nor my family electoral losses is not new. My father H.D. Deve Gowda , brother H.D. Revanna and I have all lost elections before. I will strive to build the party’s organisation. Party cadre need not worry or become anxious,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.