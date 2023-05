Karnataka Assembly election results live updates

The result of the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on May 13

May 13, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

The counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) will be taken up on May 13 as the parties are waiting with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung assembly.

As per the Election Commission, voting on May 10 passed off peacefully with an impressive turnout of over 72.68%, which is likely to surpass the 2018 figures (72.36%) after the final reconciliation of figures.

Exit polls on May 10 predicted a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP with most pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. Having banked on the Modi juggernaut, the ruling BJP is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power, while the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the run-up to the elections, a large part of the political action in Karnataka was consumed by the layered narratives to woo the Vokkaligas, the dominant land-owning community in the Old Mysore region where the Janata Dal (Secular) and its traditional rival Congress rule the roost.

The current term of the government will end on May 24, 2023.